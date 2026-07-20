/Tata to launch Nexon in South Africa as 'Osprey' this year

Tata Motors will introduce the Nexon in South Africa under a new name, the Osprey, sometime between July and September 2026. The Osprey will join Tata's existing South African lineup, which currently includes the ICE-powered Tiago, Punch, Curvv, and Harrier.
According to the company, the Osprey name draws inspiration from a bird of prey commonly found across various parts of South Africa.
Tata Motors South Africa has not shared extensive details about the upcoming model yet. However, much like the Nexon sold in India, the Osprey will also carry a five-star NCAP safety rating.
"South African customers increasingly demand vehicles that combine contemporary styling, technology, practicality and safety along with excellent value for money and the Tata Osprey delivers on all fronts," says Jeff Allison, General Manager, Marketing and Product for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles South Africa.
Powertrain details for the Osprey have not been revealed so far. For reference, the ICE-powered Nexon sold in India comes with a 120hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 115hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Depending on the trim, buyers in India can choose between a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. There is no confirmation yet on whether Tata plans to bring the fully electric version of the Osprey to South Africa.
On the features side, the Osprey could come equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL audio system, and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems suite. Since the Nexon is priced below the Curvv in India, the Osprey is likely to follow a similar positioning in the South African market as well.
Tata Motors noted that it has seen steady growth and rising customer demand in South Africa since re-entering the market in August 2025. "The introduction of the Tata Osprey marks another important milestone in our journey and reflects our commitment to offering exciting, world-class products to the South African market," mentioned Allison.
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