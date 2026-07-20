/Tata to launch Nexon in South Africa as 'Osprey' this year

Powertrain details for the Osprey have not been revealed so far. For reference, the ICE-powered Nexon sold in India comes with a 120hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 115hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Depending on the trim, buyers in India can choose between a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. There is no confirmation yet on whether Tata plans to bring the fully electric version of the Osprey to South Africa.