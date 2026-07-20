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Tata to launch Nexon in South Africa as 'Osprey' this year

According to the company, the Osprey name draws inspiration from a bird of prey commonly found across various parts of South Africa.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Tata to launch Nexon in South Africa as 'Osprey' this year
Image Credit: Tata to launch Nexon in South Africa as &#039;Osprey&#039; this year

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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