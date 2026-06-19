Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch

Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Harrier EV rather than the smaller Curvv EV.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch
Image Credit: Tata&#039;s 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch
Auto news3 min ago
2
NEET-UG 20265 min ago
3
Shraddha Kapoor8 min ago
4
Faf du Plessis17 min ago
5
mobility17 min ago