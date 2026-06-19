/Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch

Tata Sierra EV: Tata Motors is gearing up for one of its biggest EV launches yet. The Sierra EV will be the company's seventh electric car, leaving only the Safari and Altroz without electric versions in Tata's current lineup. A Safari EV is expected to follow soon as Tata's flagship electric SUV, while the Sierra EV will sit just below the Harrier EV in the brand's electric portfolio. The launch is set for June 30, and Tata has released an official teaser ahead of that date.