/Tata's 7th EV is almost here: Sierra EV teased ahead of June 30 launch

Tata Sierra EV: Tata Motors is gearing up for one of its biggest EV launches yet. The Sierra EV will be the company's seventh electric car, leaving only the Safari and Altroz without electric versions in Tata's current lineup. A Safari EV is expected to follow soon as Tata's flagship electric SUV, while the Sierra EV will sit just below the Harrier EV in the brand's electric portfolio. The launch is set for June 30, and Tata has released an official teaser ahead of that date.
What the teaser reveals
Interestingly, Tata had already snuck in brief glimpses of the Sierra EV inside the TV commercial for the ICE Sierra. Those shots hinted at a closed-off grille design unique to the EV. The latest official teaser shows the Sierra EV's front fascia properly, though it's shot in a dark setting, making it hard to draw detailed comparisons with the ICE version.
From what's visible, the Sierra EV gets more body-coloured elements up front, giving it a cleaner look compared to the heavy black applique seen on the ICE Sierra. The clamshell bonnet, connected LED DRLs, slim LED headlights, and vertically stacked LED fog lamps with cornering lights all appear similar to the ICE model. Even the silver bull-bar-style element in the front bumper looks shared between both versions.
What sets the EV apart could be white surrounds around the Tata logo up front and blue highlights around the Tata.ev badging. There's also a chance the Sierra EV could get grey plastic elements similar to the Punch EV and Tiago EV, though many will be hoping it skips that particular styling choice.
Interior and features
Tata typically carries over most interior elements between its EV and ICE siblings, with a few exceptions like the Nexon EV's larger 12.3-inch instrument cluster compared to the ICE Nexon's 10.25-inch unit. For the Sierra EV, expect a nearly identical cabin to the ICE Sierra.
That means a triple-screen dashboard layout, a soundbar, premium JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, generous soft-touch surfaces, and a spacious cabin. Features should include dual-zone climate control, an electric parking brake, a powered tailgate, the segment's largest panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, advanced ADAS, an optional AR-enabled head-up display, and a large boot.
Powertrain
On the mechanical side, the Sierra EV is expected to borrow its powertrain from the Harrier EV rather than the smaller Curvv EV. This means a battery pack as large as 75 kWh could be on offer, along with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup producing up to 500 Nm of torque.
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