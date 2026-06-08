Tata's cheapest hatchback got major upgrades - Is it worth buying now?

2026 Tata Tiago: For 2026, Tata Motors has updated the Tiago to keep it affordable, while giving it a more modern and better-equipped character. The hatchback has been on Indian roads for nearly a decade and continues to be in demand. It is offered with petrol, CNG and electric options, along with manual and AMT gearboxes on the internal combustion versions. Petrol variants continue to account for around 60 percent of Tiago’s sales, while CNG and EV models contribute close to 20 percent each.

Prices for the 2026 Tiago begin at Rs 4.69 lakh for the petrol-manual version and go up to Rs 7.29 lakh. The CNG line is priced between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh. AMT variants sit above the manual versions, carrying an extra cost of roughly Rs 51,000 to Rs 66,000 depending on the trim.

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Design updates

At first glance, the Tiago still looks like the car buyers have known for years, but several details have been reworked for 2026. The front end gets slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, connected by a black grille panel that gives the hatchback a cleaner appearance.

The bumper has been redesigned with a larger air intake and vertical accents, while a new clamshell bonnet adds to the updated look.

Tata has also added new wheel-arch cladding made from recycled materials, along with redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear now gets updated LED taillamps connected by a full-width reflector strip that gives the car a more planted look.

Dimensionally, it is 48mm longer and 7mm wider than before, while height, ground clearance and wheelbase are unchanged.

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Cabin gets a modern touch

Inside, the Tiago feels brighter and more contemporary. Light-grey fabric has been used across the dashboard, doors and seats. They make the cabin feel more open. Tata says nearly 20 percent of the interior uses recycled materials.

A new floating-style digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen are placed on the dashboard. The two-spoke steering wheel design is cleaner than before, and Tata has retained physical buttons for climate control, which makes everyday use simpler.

The AMT variants now come with a rotary drive selector, while paddle shifters are also available. The manual version gets a new gear lever that feels more refined in operation. Storage space has also been improved with phone holders, a centre armrest and faster charging options, including a 65W USB-C port.

Seat comfort has been improved with better cushioning and support. Rear passengers get AC vents, and higher variants add charging ports. Boot space stands at 242 litres in petrol models, while CNG versions lose some capacity due to twin-cylinder packaging.

New features and safety equipment

A new electrical and electronic architecture drives the updated Tiago. This enables features like a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring, which displays live feed on the touchscreen when indicators are used.

Higher variants come with features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, keyless entry and push-button start. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-start assist and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine and driving feel

The Tiago continues with its 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 86hp and 113Nm. While performance is adequate for city use, the three-cylinder engine feels rough at idle and becomes audible at higher speeds. The engine feels its roughest when the car is standing still. That character fades once speed builds up, making everyday driving much more pleasant.

Tata has also worked on the manual gearbox, which now feels more positive in use, while the lighter clutch makes stop-and-go traffic less tiring. Buyers who spend most of their time in city traffic may find the AMT version more convenient, particularly in the CNG model.

The CNG variant produces 76hp and 97Nm, which is enough for city driving but requires planning for highway overtakes. However, it stands out for its low running costs.

Efficiency and ride quality

Real-world efficiency for the petrol version is expected to be around 13kpl in city conditions and up to 17kpl on highways. The CNG-AMT version is likely to deliver around 22-25km/kg in mixed driving conditions.

Ride quality is one of the Tiago’s strengths. It handles rough roads well at low speeds and feels stable on highways. Steering is light in the city and gains weight as speeds rise. It makes it easier to control.

Verdict

The 2026 Tata Tiago builds on a strong base. It is an affordable hatchback, but now feels more equipped and better finished inside. While it still has some rough edges in refinement and misses out on a few comfort features, it continues to offer a balanced mix of price, practicality and features for everyday buyers.