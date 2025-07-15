Tesla Enters India: First Showroom Opens In..., Model Y Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications
Elon Musk's Tesla has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai.
Elon Musk's Tesla has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai. The American electric carmaker has set up a showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with a 4,000-square-foot space that marks its long-awaited debut in India.
While Tesla is not manufacturing in the country at the moment, the company has launched the Model Y as its first offering in India. It will be available in two variants, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
