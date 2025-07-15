Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932079https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tesla-enters-india-first-showroom-opens-in-model-y-launched-at-rs-check-features-and-specifications-2932079.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Tesla Enters India: First Showroom Opens In..., Model Y Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications

Elon Musk's Tesla has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tesla Enters India: First Showroom Opens In..., Model Y Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications

Elon Musk's Tesla has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai. The American electric carmaker has set up a showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with a 4,000-square-foot space that marks its long-awaited debut in India.

While Tesla is not manufacturing in the country at the moment, the company has launched the Model Y as its first offering in India. It will be available in two variants, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK