Tesla Enters India: First Showroom Opens In..., Model Y Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications

Elon Musk's Tesla has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai. The American electric carmaker has set up a showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with a 4,000-square-foot space that marks its long-awaited debut in India.

While Tesla is not manufacturing in the country at the moment, the company has launched the Model Y as its first offering in India. It will be available in two variants, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).