Tesla India Sales Fall Short Of Expectations With Around 600 Orders Since Mid-July; Know Reason

Tesla India Sales: US auto giant Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian market has fallen short of expectations, with the company receiving just over 600 orders since opening bookings in mid-July. This number is far lower than Tesla’s global sales pace, where it delivers a similar volume of vehicles every four hours, according to multiple reports.

The company now plans to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, with the first consignment from its Shanghai factory expected in early September, the report added. Analysts believe Tesla’s weaker sales in India are being weighed down by several factors, including the high pricing of its cars, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and Elon Musk’s fallout with US President Donald Trump. Notably, Tesla had originally aimed to utilise its full quota of 2,500 cars this year.

Donald Trump Imposed 50% Duty On Indian Exports

Trade talks also failed to lower import tariffs, which many had expected. Now, hopes for a deal dropped further after Trump imposed a 50% duty on Indian exports, citing India’s oil trade with Russia. At the same time, Tesla’s global sales fell 13% last quarter, sparking worries about a second year of decline.

Tesla's Model Y Price

Import duties in India raise the cost of Tesla’s entry-level Model Y to over Rs 60 lakh, nearly three times the average price of Rs 22 lakh at which most EVs are sold in the country. The Electric vehicles make up only over 5% of total car sales in India. Within the high-end bracket, just 2,800 EVs priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 70 lakh were sold in the first half of 2025. (Also Read: India's Automobile Sector Sales Remain Resilient In August Despite GST Arbitrage: Report)

Tesla Vs BYD

Tesla is now competing in a narrow slice of market, where Chinese competitor BYD has performed better. BYD sold over 1,200 units of its Sealion 7 SUV in the first half of this year despite facing tariff barriers. The ex-showroom price of the Sealion 7 starts at Rs 49 lakh, providing it a competitive advantage over its rival. (With IANS Inputs)