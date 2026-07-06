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Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla on Monday announced the launch of North India's first in-mall charging facility here, as the company continues to expand its charging infrastructure in the country.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi
Image Credit: File Photo

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