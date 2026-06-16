/Tesla Model Y L deliveries begin in India: 681 km range, 6 seats and more

Tesla has officially started delivering the Model Y L in India. The first batch of six-seater SUVs is delivered to customers through Tesla's direct-to-consumer business model, which means no dealerships, no middlemen, and deliveries straight to the customer.
The Model Y L is a stretched, six-seat version of the Model Y. It offers up to 681 km of range on the WLTP cycle, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds, and provides up to 2,539 litres of total cargo space with seats folded. For a family that needs space, practicality, and performance in one package, this is Tesla's answer.
Price and finance
The Model Y L starts at Rs 61,99,000. Tesla is also offering a finance plan with monthly payments starting at Rs 49,990 and a down payment as low as Rs 6,50,000, making it more accessible for buyers who don't want to pay the full amount upfront.
Model Y Premium RWD
Alongside the Model Y L, Tesla recently launched the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India. This is a five-seat variant priced at Rs 50,89,000, with deliveries beginning in July 2026. It offers up to 500 km of WLTP range, hits 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, and provides 2,138 litres of storage space.
EMI options start at Rs 39,990 per month with a down payment of Rs 6,00,000. The Model Y holds the title of the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, and this new variant brings a more accessible entry point into Tesla ownership in India.
Safety
Both the Model Y L and the Model Y Premium RWD have received top safety ratings from multiple global organisations, including NHTSA and IIHS in America, Euro NCAP in Europe, ANCAP in Australia and New Zealand, and C-IASI in China.
Service
Tesla currently operates service centres and body shops in Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Pune, and is expanding to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad this quarter.
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