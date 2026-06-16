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Tesla Model Y L deliveries begin in India: 681 km range, 6 seats and more

The Model Y L is a stretched, six-seat version of the Model Y. It offers up to 681 km of range on the WLTP cycle, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds, and provides up to 2,539 litres of total cargo space with seats folded.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Tesla Model Y L deliveries begin in India: 681 km range, 6 seats and more
Image Credit: Tesla Model Y L deliveries begin in India: 681 km range, 6 seats and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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