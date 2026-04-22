Tesla Model Y long wheelbase launched at just Rs...; More space, less price? 681km range, 6 seats and 0-100 in 5 seconds - Full details

Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase Launched: The Tesla Model Y long-wheelbase six-seater version has finally arrived in India. Priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is Rs 2.10 lakh more expensive than the base Premium RWD (Rs 59.89 lakh) variant but still more affordable than the Premium Long Range RWD model (Rs 67.89 lakh). What makes this version interesting is the extra space. It is longer, taller, and has a bigger wheelbase than the standard Model Y. That translates into more room inside, especially for rear passengers.

Seating layout, features and performance

According to information available on the official website, it now gets a 2+2+2 seating layout with captain seats in the second row. These seats come with heating, adjustable armrests, and power folding. The third row is also more usable, with its own AC vents, USB ports, and cupholders. On the performance side, the Model Y L uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in around 5 seconds, with a top speed of 201 kmph.

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Range and dimensions

The claimed range is 681 km (WLTP), though Tesla has not shared the battery size yet. It also gets V2L support, so you can power external devices using the car. In terms of size, the Model Y long-wheelbase version is noticeably bigger than the standard Model Y. It measures 4,976 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and 1,668 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm.

Bigger than the standard Model Y

Compared to the standard Model Y, it is 186 mm longer and 44 mm taller, with a 150 mm longer wheelbase. It offers more boot space as well, along with a usable frunk at the front. However, the ground clearance is slightly lower, which could be something to keep in mind for Indian roads.

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Rivals

The Model Y Long Wheelbase will compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, EQB, and MG M9, which are currently available in the price range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).