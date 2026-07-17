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Tesla sells fewer than 500 cars in first year of India operations

The sales were significantly lower than those of established German luxury carmakers. During the same period, BMW sold 3,433 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz retailed 1,116 units, the data showed.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Tesla sells fewer than 500 cars in first year of India operations
Image Credit: Tesla sells fewer than 500 cars in first year of India operations

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