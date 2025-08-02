Tesla To Open 1st Charging Station In India Next Week, Feature Four V4 Supercharger Stalls

Tesla Charging Station India: US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla is set to launch its first charging station in India next week, located in Mumbai, the company announced on Friday. The facility will feature four V4 Supercharger stalls for DC fast charging and four destination chargers for AC charging.

The V4 Superchargers will deliver up to 250 kW of peak charging speed, priced at Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will offer 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh. “This marks the first of eight Supercharging sites unveiled during the Mumbai launch, with additional locations planned nationwide to ensure seamless cross-country travel,” the company stated.

Tesla announced that this will be the first of eight Supercharging sites revealed during its Mumbai launch last month, with additional locations planned across India to make cross-country travel more convenient for Tesla owners. The company entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its Model Y, starting at Rs 59.89 lakh, and opened its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The BKC facility offers both fast-charging and regular options, catering to the needs of different EV users. According to Tesla, the Model Y can gain up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes using its Superchargers -- enough for five round trips between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

"Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla Superchargers, enough for 5 return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India,” the US-based carmaker said. As part of its customer offer, Tesla will also provide a free wall connector with every new car purchase, which will be installed at the buyer’s residence. (With IANS Inputs)