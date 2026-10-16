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Tesla unveils 'flying car' Roadster with thrusters for mid-air stunts

This is the second time Tesla is using the Roadster name. The first car was discontinued in 2012. The 2026 version looks very different from the 2017 concept. It now has two seats and no removable roof.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Tesla unveils 'flying car' Roadster with thrusters for mid-air stunts
Image Credit: Tesla unveils 'flying car' Roadster with thrusters for mid-air stunts

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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