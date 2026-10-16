/Tesla unveils 'flying car' Roadster with thrusters for mid-air stunts

Tesla has revealed a pre-production version of its electric sports car, the Roadster. Production begins in 2028. You can choose a standard Performance trim, or add a Thrust or Rocket package. Tesla calls these packages augments. In India, bookings for the Performance trim and the Thrust package are open at Rs 5 lakh. The Rocket augment is invite-only. The Roadster gets an underbody suction fan for extra grip. It also offers optional air thrusters that let it perform airborne manoeuvres.