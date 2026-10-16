/Tesla unveils 'flying car' Roadster with thrusters for mid-air stunts

Tesla has revealed a pre-production version of its electric sports car, the Roadster. Production begins in 2028. You can choose a standard Performance trim, or add a Thrust or Rocket package. Tesla calls these packages augments. In India, bookings for the Performance trim and the Thrust package are open at Rs 5 lakh. The Rocket augment is invite-only. The Roadster gets an underbody suction fan for extra grip. It also offers optional air thrusters that let it perform airborne manoeuvres.
This is the second time Tesla is using the Roadster name. The first car was discontinued in 2012. The 2026 version looks very different from the 2017 concept. It now has two seats and no removable roof.
Thrusters and suction fan
The thrusters push out pressurised cold air through nozzles. That lets the Roadster lift off the ground briefly and steer itself in the air. This system doesn't use a conventional rocket engine. It runs on stored pressurised air and doesn't burn any fuel.
The Performance trim has an underbody suction fan that can generate up to 2G of grip. This trim is the base for the other two. The Thrust package adds four thrusters at the rear. The Rocket package gets 10 thrusters, which allow airborne moves.
Tesla claims 0-100kph in under a second. The final specs, including battery size, motor output and range, aren't out yet.
Design
The new design is a big shift from the 2017 concept. That car had a rounded nose, flowing bodywork and a removable glass roof. The new one has a sharper, wedge-shaped body, much like the Cybertruck. Tesla took styling ideas from aircraft like the SR-71 Blackbird and the F-35 fighter jet.
The headlights are hidden at the front. The rear gets full-width LED taillights and a large active wing. The wing adjusts to balance downforce and drag. Flush surfaces and slim-spoke wheels keep the look clean. Tesla also introduced an 'Ano White' paint finish. You get gold-tinted glass and titanium accents too.
Interior
The 2017 concept had a curved touchscreen, a 2+2 seating layout and a removable glass roof. The new cabin has just two seats. It gets a yoke-style steering control with physical buttons and a central touchscreen.
The yoke-style steering works with a steer-by-wire system. Braking and throttle are electronically controlled too. The seating position is fixed. Tesla used lightweight materials such as carbon fibre, magnesium and titanium to keep weight down. The cabin is white, with grey microsuede and heavily bolstered seats.
The Rocket version drops the passenger seat to make room for the flight hardware. That sets it apart from the two-seat Performance and Thrust versions.
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