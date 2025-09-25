The Chhaparification Of Thar: How Indians Turned A Bulky SUV Into A Rogue Vehicle

The Mahindra Thar SUV, once admired for its off-road capability and tough build quality, is increasingly associated with reckless driving, social media showoff, and misuse in urban settings. The Mahindra Thar is renowned for its robust off-road performance and is highly popular among adventure enthusiasts. But recent incidents have affected its image, with the SUV now often linked to reckless city driving and viral social media controversies.



In the past three months, sales of the Mahindra Thar have risen sharply. In April 2025, a total of 10,703 units of the three-door Thar and five-door Thar Roxx were sold, a 74% increase compared to last year. The growth continued into July, with Mahindra reporting a 20% year-on-year rise in domestic SUV sales, driven by strong demand for models like the Thar. However, many of those who become Thar owners are getting embroiled in reckless driving and accidents.

Reckless Driving Cases



Despite its popularity, the Mahindra Thar has been involved in several road rage incidents. In one case, a Thar knocked down a man and his elderly mother on a flooded road, highlighting concerns about the vehicle's safety in urban conditions.

Due to heavy rains, the road was flooded, a man was going slowly with his elderly mother on his bike, at the same time a speeding Thar coming from the front knocked both of them down

In another incident, a Thar owner was filming reels on a railway track. When police tried to stop him, he fled from the scene, driving recklessly back onto the main road.



Recently, in a Delhi showroom, a woman drove a Thar SUV off the first floor during a lemon-crushing ritual, which had drawn widespread criticism.

Many people buy the Thar for its off-road capabilities, but some use it in busy city traffic to perform stunts, overspeed, honk unnecessarily, or add flashy modifications. These actions have ruined the image of the Thar’s intended purpose of adventure, off-road driving, and outdoor trips.



Social Media Buzz



Incidents involving Thar owners are often shared on social media platforms like X/Twitter and Reddit. Memes, videos, and posts frequently mock Thar drivers, creating a negative image that overshadows the real strengths of the SUV. Many call reckless Thar drivers ‘chhapari’ and the Thar accident has thus led to ‘Chhaparification’ of the much-loved SUV.



Automotive experts and brand analysts have said that automobile manufacturer Mahindra designed the Thar for tough off-road use. But the focus on lifestyle and social media showoff, along with irresponsible behavior by some owners, has changed the image of the SUV.



However, the vehicle is very popular among adventure enthusiasts. Its strong off-road capabilities, robust design and ability to go through tough terrains make it one of the best SUVs for outdoor trips.

Now, the point is, whether the government or the automaker should intervene to improve the image of the SUV? Should they check the background and criminal records of the owner before selling it? Should a police verification be made compulsory for Thar buyers? While these may sound illogical and outrageous to some, it appears to be the need of the hour given accidents and incidents involving the Mahindra Thar.