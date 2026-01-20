These 5 Common Mistakes At Fuel Stations Could Set Your Vehicle On Fire; MUST CHECK To Avoid Danger

Fuel stations are designed with several safety systems in place, but small mistakes by customers can still lead to dangerous situations. Petrol and diesel are highly flammable, and even a minor spark or spill can trigger a fire. Safety experts and oil companies regularly issue guidelines to reduce risks at fuel stations. Here are five common mistakes people should avoid to prevent accidents or danger.

Do Not Keep Engine Running

Always switch off your vehicle’s engine before refuelling. A running engine can produce heat and sparks, especially in older vehicles or those with faulty wiring. Fuel vapours are easily ignitable, and a running engine increases the risk of fire.

Avoid Smoking

Smoking at fuel stations is strictly banned. Cigarettes, lighters, or matches can easily ignite petrol vapours, which are highly volatile. Even a small flame or spark can cause a serious fire, putting lives and property at risk.

Do Not Overfill Fuel Tank

Overfilling the fuel tank can lead to fuel spills. Petrol or diesel spilling onto the vehicle or ground increases the risk of fire and environmental damage. It can also damage the vehicle’s emission control system. Stop filling once the fuel nozzle automatically cuts off.

Avoid Entering Or Exiting Vehicle During Refuelling

Getting in and out of the vehicle while refuelling can create static electricity, especially in dry weather. Static discharge can ignite fuel vapours near the nozzle. Safety guidelines recommend staying outside the vehicle and avoiding unnecessary movement until refuelling is complete.

Avoid Using Mobile Phones

Using a mobile phone at a fuel station is risky and often prohibited. Mobile phones can generate heat or static electricity, which may ignite fuel vapours. Even though such incidents are rare, oil companies advise switching off phones as a precautionary measure while refuelling.

Follow Instructions

Fuel station staff are trained to handle emergencies and follow safety protocols. Customers should follow their instructions and remain alert during refuelling. Any fuel spills, strong smells, or unusual situations should be reported immediately.

By following these simple safety steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of fire at fuel stations and help ensure a safer environment for everyone present there.