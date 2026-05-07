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NewsAutoThink these black dots on your windscreen are useless? Here's the truth
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Think these black dots on your windscreen are useless? Here's the truth

Black dots on windscreen: Everything you see on a car is there for a reason. Even the black dots on the windscreen serve a purpose. These are called frits.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Think these black dots on your windscreen are useless? Here's the truthImage Source- Grok AI

Car windshield black dots explained: Have you ever sat in your car at a traffic signal and noticed those tiny black dots around the edges of the windscreen? Most people see them every day but never really think about them. Some assume they are just a part of the design, but surprisingly they are more than that. They play a very important role in your car's safety.

The black dots on a car's windscreen are actually called "frits". They are made using black enamel paint that gets baked into the glass during manufacturing. Usually, you will notice a thick black border around the edge of the windscreen. As it moves inward, it slowly turns into smaller dots. This design is done for a reason.

They help control heat
One of the biggest jobs of these frits is temperature management. Windscreens can get extremely hot under sunlight. If one part of the glass becomes much hotter than another, it can create a visual distortion called "lensing". This can make straight lines look curved or bent. 

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This visual distortion can be dangerous and lead to accidents. However, the risk of lensing can be reduced by spreading the heat evenly across the glass, and the black dots help in that.

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They protect the windscreen seal
The car's windscreen is fixed using a strong adhesive. The black border and dots protect the adhesive from direct sunlight and UV rays. Without this protection, the adhesive can weaken or melt over time. In extreme cases, the windscreen may even become loose.

They help the glass stick better
These black dots also help the windscreen stick properly to the car frame. They make the glass surface slightly rough, improving grip and keeping the glass firmly attached. The dots are not just useful; they also improve the look of the windscreen.

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What if black dots fade away?
If the black dots begin to fade or wear off, do not ignore it. This could be dangerous. Therefore, you should visit a service station and get the windscreen checked.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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