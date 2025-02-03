This Carmaker 'CRUSHES' Hyundai, Tata, And Mahindra In January Sales: Check Who Sold The Most Cars!

India’s top automakers reported mixed sales results for January 2025, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) registering growth, while Hyundai and Tata Motors saw declines. Like every other month, Maruti Suzuki remained the highest-selling car company in January as well. The vehicle dispatches from Maruti factories rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 2,12,251 units in January. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched a total of 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,73,599 units last month against 1,66,802 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.07 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Exports grew to 27,100 units last month against 23,921 units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India said its total sales declined 3 per cent year-on-year to 65,603 units in January. The company had dispatched 67,615 vehicles in January 2024. The automaker sold 54,003 units in its domestic market last month compared to 57,115 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement. Exports stood at 11,600 units last month against 10,500 vehicles in January 2024.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors said its total vehicle dispatches declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 80,304 units in January. The auto major dispatched 86,125 units in January 2024. Total domestic sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 78,159 units last month, as compared to 84,276 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 31,988 units last month, as compared to 32,092 units in January 2024. Total passenger vehicle dispatches declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 48,316 units in January, as against 54,033 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 16 per cent growth in total sales at 85,432 units in January 2025. Passenger vehicle sales grew 18 per cent to 50,659 units against 43,068 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,917 units, it added.

"We began the new year by selling 50,659 SUVs, a growth of 18 per cent and 85,432 total vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent," M&M Ltd, President - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.