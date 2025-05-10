This HOT Car Sold Out In India Even Before Launch! Expected Prices, Features, And Specifications - 0 To 100 Kmph In 5.9 Seconds

Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings: Volkswagen officially opened pre-bookings for the Golf GTI performance hatchback on May 5, 2025. According to media reports, the first batch of 150 units sold out even before its price announcement. These units were allocated through an online quiz. While the official launch date of the vehicle hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to arrive at dealerships in the coming weeks.

Deliveries are set to begin in June at select Volkswagen outlets across the country. Though pricing details are still awaited, the Golf GTI is estimated to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), media reports suggest.

Powering the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that delivers massive power of 265bhp and 370Nm of torque. The hot hatch can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph. It gets a front-wheel drive setup and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It also features an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, optional adaptive suspension, and progressive steering with variable steering rack and pinion gearing, all contributing to an enhanced dynamic driving experience.

Inside, the Golf GTI boasts a sporty cabin highlighted by a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a GTI badge and signature tartan-patterned seats. Key features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, wireless phone charging, a 7-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Buyers can choose from four paint options: Oryx White, Kings Red, Grenadilla Black, and Moonstone Grey Black. Design highlights include a prominent honeycomb grille, LED headlamps with an illuminated VW logo, 18-inch alloys, red brake calipers, smoked LED tail lamps, twin exhaust tips, and a bold rear spoiler, all adding to the car's aggressive stance.