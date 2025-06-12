THIS Maruti Car Rocks Bharat NCAP Crash Test, Scores 5-Star Safety Rating; Priced Under 7 Lakh - 360 Degree Camera And More

Maruti Dzire Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: After performing surprisingly well in the Global NCAP crash test and securing a 5-star rating, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has continued its strong performance in the Bharat NCAP. The Dzire earned a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, becoming India’s first sedan to receive this recognition.

Priced between Rs 6.84 and 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom, the Maruti Dzire offers several safety features depending on the variant of choice. The list includes:

-- 5th generation HEARTECT platform

-- 6 Airbags (Front, Side and Curtain)

-- Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP)

-- Hill Hold Assist

-- ABS with EBD

-- 360 View Camera (HD)

-- Day/ Night Adjustable IRVM

-- Speed-sensitive auto door locking

-- Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter

-- High-Speed warning alert

-- 3-point seat belts for all seats

-- Seat-belt reminder Lamp & Buzzer (all occupants)

-- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

-- LED Fog lamps

-- Reverse Parking Camera & Sensors

-- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari presented the Maruti Suzuki management with the Bharat NCAP 5-star rating certificate for the all-new Dzire. Gadkari said, "It gives me immense pride to see Made-in-India high-volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program."

While receiving the certificate, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said, "We are honored to receive the prestigious Bharat NCAP certification." He added, "Maruti Suzuki has a wide portfolio of vehicles equipped with 6 airbags, from entry-segment models to premium SUVs."

Demonstrating its commitment towards safety, Maruti Suzuki announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the Company offers 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto.