MG Windsor PRO: JSW MG Motor India announced that the Windsor PRO has secured 8,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch. The vehicle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 17,49,800 for the first 8,000 bookings. The company received a massive response from the customers, clocking its first 8,000 bookings within 24 hours, setting up the stage for a price hike. The vehicle's price has now been increased to Rs 18,09,800. All prices are ex-showroom.

Initially, the MG Windsor PRO was available at 12.49 lakh with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, charging Rs 4.5 per km rental for battery usage. Now, this price is also revised to Rs 13.09 lakh plus Rs 4.5/km.

Commenting on the MG Windsor PRO booking milestone, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, we have received 8,000 reservations—an achievement that underscores the enduring popularity of the MG Windsor."

The Windsor PRO is available in Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red color options. It comes with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering a certified range of 449 km. It delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. It gets 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a refreshed design with a dual-tone Ivory and Black theme, 80 connected features, over 100 AI-powered voice commands, a panoramic Infinity View Glass Roof, and more. It gets reclining Aero Lounge seats that boost passenger comfort.

The car is equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 12 major features and 3 levels of warning. It also comes equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionalities, and a powered tailgate.