/THIS Xiaomi SUV can fit a coffee table inside it; 421hp, swivel seats & more

Xiaomi just pulled the wraps off the N90 in China, the first car from its new sub-brand called SkyNomad. The SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV were built for people who love driving. The N90 takes a different path. It's a big three-row SUV, and it's all about comfort and practicality.
Exterior design
The SkyNomad N90 looks boxy and upright. That's a big shift from the sleeker SU7 and YU7. It measures 5,285mm long, 1,998mm wide, and 1,825mm tall. The wheelbase stretches to 3,080mm, and it weighs a hefty 2.8 tonnes.
Up front, you'll spot a full-width panel with LED headlamps and T-shaped DRLs that look a lot like Volvo's design. The SkyNomad wordmark sits right in the middle. Below that, there's a wide air dam with slim vertical air intakes on either side. Look closely at the roof's leading edge, and you'll find a LiDAR sensor tucked in there too.
On the side, it gets 21-inch alloy wheels, light body cladding, flush door handles and a large glass area. The rear overhang is long, which hints at a spacious cabin inside. At the back, a rectangular LED light bar steals the show, with another SkyNomad wordmark sitting inside it. Add a large roof spoiler, a gently sloped windscreen, and generous cladding on the rear bumper, and that's the look.
Interior and features
Xiaomi hasn't shown off the full dashboard yet. But from the images we do have, you can see a massive floating touchscreen and barely any physical buttons. There's a tan interior finish, a screen for second-row passengers, and a dual-pane sunroof too.
Seating is really where the N90 shines. The 7-seater version gets powered, reclining captain seats in the second row, complete with ottomans. The third row seats up to three people. The front seats can even swivel around to face the back. And in the 5-seater version, you can fit an actual coffee table between the first and second rows.
Powertrain and range
The SkyNomad N90 rides on Xiaomi's new Kunlun Architecture, and it marks the brand's first range-extender EV. Xiaomi hasn't confirmed every powertrain detail yet, but the top Max variant uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine purely as a generator. Two electric motors handle the actual driving.
Together, they produce 421hp, with a claimed top speed of 190kph. A 76kWh NMC battery comes as standard, promising an electric-only range of up to 370km. Once the battery runs dry, the 1.5-litre engine kicks in and claims a fuel efficiency of 15.9kpl.
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