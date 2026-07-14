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THIS Xiaomi SUV can fit a coffee table inside it; 421hp, swivel seats & more

The SkyNomad N90 rides on Xiaomi's new Kunlun Architecture, and it marks the brand's first range-extender EV.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
THIS Xiaomi SUV can fit a coffee table inside it; 421hp, swivel seats & more
Image Credit: THIS Xiaomi SUV can fit a coffee table inside it; 421hp, swivel seats &amp; more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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