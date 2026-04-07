Toll plaza new rule 2026: No Cash payments, no ID based travel after April 10

Toll plaza new rule 2026: India’s highway travel is set for a major change as cash payments at toll plazas will be discontinued from April 10. The government has made digital payment methods like FASTag and UPI mandatory across all national highways to streamline toll collection and reduce delays.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has directed that all toll payments must be made digitally. FASTag will remain the primary mode, while UPI has been introduced as an alternative for those who do not have a FASTag installed on their vehicles.

Vehicles without FASTag will still be allowed to pass through toll plazas, but drivers will have to pay 1.25 times the normal toll fee using UPI. This move is expected to encourage wider adoption of FASTag and reduce reliance on manual payments.

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Strict rules for non-payment

Authorities have also introduced strict measures for those who fail to pay toll charges digitally. If a vehicle passes without payment, an electronic notice will be issued. The vehicle owner must clear the dues within 72 hours to avoid penalties.

If the payment is delayed beyond this period, the toll amount will double. In cases where payment is not made within 15 days, the pending amount will be recorded in the VAHAN database, which may lead to restrictions on the vehicle.

End of ID-based exemptions

The government has also stopped the practice of officials using ID cards to claim toll exemptions during personal travel. Instead, exemptions will now only be valid through “Exempted FASTags” issued to eligible departments or through annual FASTag passes priced at Rs 3,075. With this step, the government aims to prevent misuse and reduce disputes at toll booths.

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Barrier-free tolling

The shift to cashless toll collection is part of a broader plan to introduce barrier-free tolling in the future. Technologies like cameras and RFID systems will allow vehicles to pass without stopping, with toll charges deducted automatically.

With most toll transactions already happening digitally, the system is expected to improve traffic flow and make highway travel faster and more efficient.