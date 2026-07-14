/Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out

New Delhi: The first half of 2026 is done, and the sales numbers are out. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire came out on top as India's best-selling car, with 1,26,204 units dispatched between January and June. Tata grabbed the next two spots. The Punch landed at number two with 1,19,303 units, and the Nexon followed close behind at number three with 1,18,166 units. That's a strong showing for Tata with two SUVs cracking the top three.