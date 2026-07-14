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  • /Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out

Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out

Six out of the top 10 best-selling cars in India this year so far belong to Maruti. Tata holds two spots, while Hyundai and Mahindra hold one each.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out
Image Credit: Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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