/Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026: Maruti Dzire tops the list, Brezza misses out

New Delhi: The first half of 2026 is done, and the sales numbers are out. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire came out on top as India's best-selling car, with 1,26,204 units dispatched between January and June. Tata grabbed the next two spots. The Punch landed at number two with 1,19,303 units, and the Nexon followed close behind at number three with 1,18,166 units. That's a strong showing for Tata with two SUVs cracking the top three.
Maruti bounced back to claim the fourth and fifth spots too. The Ertiga sold 1,08,295 units, while the Wagon R sold 1,00,704 units. That gives Maruti three cars in the top five alone. The Swift came in sixth with 97,747 units, and the Baleno took seventh with 96,996 units. The Fronx followed at number eight, selling 95,441 units.
Hyundai finally broke Maruti and Tata's grip on the list, with the Creta landing at number nine on 91,391 units. Mahindra closed out the top ten with the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Classic combined), which sold 89,375 units.
Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2026
1. Maruti Dzire- 1,26,204 units
2. Tata Punch- 1,19,303 units
3. Tata Nexon- 1,18,166 units
4. Maruti Ertiga- 1,08,295 units
5. Maruti WagonR- 1,00,704 units
6. Maruti Swift- 97,747 units
7. Maruti Baleno- 96,996 units
8. Maruti Fronx- 95,441 units
9. Hyundai Creta- 91,391 units
10. Mahindra Scorpio- 89,375 units
Add it all up, and Maruti Suzuki dominates this list. Six out of the ten best-selling cars in India this year so far belong to Maruti. Tata holds two spots, while Hyundai and Mahindra hold one each.
What's interesting is who's missing. The Maruti Brezza, usually a strong performer, didn't make the cut this time. That's a bit of a surprise given how competitive the compact SUV space has been, and it shows just how tough the fight for buyers has gotten in India right now.
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