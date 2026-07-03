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  • /Top 10 best-selling cars in June 2026: Tata Punch leads, Maruti dominates the list

Top 10 best-selling cars in June 2026: Tata Punch leads, Maruti dominates the list

The Punch took the top spot in June with 21,006 units sold, more than doubling its sales from 10,446 units in June 2025.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Top 10 best-selling cars in June 2026: Tata Punch leads, Maruti dominates the list
Image Credit: Top 10 best-selling cars in June 2026: Tata Punch leads, Maruti dominates the list

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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