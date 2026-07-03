/Top 10 best-selling cars in June 2026: Tata Punch leads, Maruti dominates the list

New Delhi: June 2026 was another strong month for India's passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors held the top two spots, Maruti Suzuki placed five models in the top 10, and Mahindra, Hyundai, and Kia all made their presence felt. Here's a breakdown of how the numbers stacked up.
1. Tata Punch (Including Punch EV) - 21,006 Units
The Punch took the top spot in June with 21,006 units sold, more than doubling its sales from 10,446 units in June 2025. That's a massive 101 percent year-on-year growth and a 13.46 percent share among the top 10 models.
2. Tata Nexon (Including Nexon EV) - 18,335 Units
The Nexon held onto second place with 18,335 units, registering 58 percent year-on-year growth. Like the Punch, sales momentum across both petrol and EV variants is clearly driving consistent numbers month after month.
3. Maruti Dzire - 17,899 Units
The Dzire came in third with 17,899 units, confirming that demand for compact sedans in India is far from dead. The Dzire continues to be one of the most dependable performers in Maruti's lineup.
4. Maruti Wagon R - 16,952 Units
The Wagon R held fourth spot with 16,952 units. Its tall-boy design, practical cabin, and multiple powertrain options, including CNG, continue to make it a popular choice for family buyers.
5. Maruti Ertiga - 16,111 Units
The Ertiga finished fifth with 16,111 units, once again proving that the MPV segment has a strong buyer base in India.
Other Models On The Top 10 List
The Swift came in sixth with 15,215 units, showing continued performance, while the Scorpio family combined (Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N) claimed seventh place with 14,097 units. The Fronx secured eighth place with 13,135 units, cementing its position as one of Maruti's most successful launches in the compact crossover space.
The Baleno rounded off Maruti's five-model representation in the top 10 with 12,488 units, continuing to attract premium hatchback buyers. The Venue completed the top 10 list with 10,776 units, holding its ground in a competitive compact SUV segment despite strong competition from multiple rivals.
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