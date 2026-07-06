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  • /Top 10 best-selling SUVs in June 2026 - Tata Punch beats everyone, Nexon grabs second spot

Top 10 best-selling SUVs in June 2026 - Tata Punch beats everyone, Nexon grabs second spot

The Tata Punch, including the Punch EV, was the best-selling SUV in June 2026. It recorded sales of 21,006 units, compared to 10,446 units in June 2025. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Top 10 best-selling SUVs in June 2026 - Tata Punch beats everyone, Nexon grabs second spot
Image Credit: Top 10 best-selling SUVs in June 2026 - Tata Punch beats everyone, Nexon grabs second spot

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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