/Top 10 best-selling SUVs in June 2026 - Tata Punch beats everyone, Nexon grabs second spot

New Delhi: Tata Motors dominated the SUV sales chart in June 2026, with the Punch and Nexon securing the top two positions. The latest sales data shows strong demand for both models, while several other SUVs also posted healthy year-on-year growth.
Punch beats everyone
The Tata Punch, including the Punch EV, was the best-selling SUV in June 2026. It recorded sales of 21,006 units, compared to 10,446 units in June 2025. That is an impressive growth of 101.09 percent.
Nexon grabs second spot
The Tata Nexon, along with the Nexon EV, came in second place. It sold 18,335 units, up from 11,602 units a year earlier. This translates to a healthy 58.03 percent year-on-year growth.
Mahindra's Scorpio and Scorpio N (combined) secured the third spot with 14,097 units, registering a growth of 10.65 percent. Maruti Suzuki's Fronx followed closely in fourth place with 13,135 units, up 33.83 percent over last year.
The Hyundai Venue finished fifth after selling 10,776 units, a strong 57.13 percent increase compared to June 2025. Right behind it was the Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV3XO EV with 10,063 units, recording 41.95 percent growth. Maruti Victoris secured seventh place with 10,035 units.
Biggest surprise!
The biggest surprise came from the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It was the only SUV in the top 10 to report a decline. Sales dropped to 9,939 units from 14,507 units a year ago, a fall of 31.49 percent.
The Kia Seltos had a strong month, selling 9,654 units and registering 84.77 percent growth. The Mahindra XUV7XO rounded off the top 10 with 9,244 units, posting a 49.14 percent increase.
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