New Delhi: The Tata Nexon has emerged as the best-selling car in India last month in September 2025 with 22,573 units. This marks an impressive 97% year-on-year growth, showing the model's sustained popularity. In second place, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has recorded 20,038 units, growing by 85% compared to last year. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta, at number three with 18,861 units and 19% YoY growth, continues its dominance in the midsize SUV space.

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the fourth position with 18,372 units, up by 27% from 14,428 units in September 2024. The Tata Punch followed in fifth position with 15,891 units, reflecting its mass appeal as an affordable, safe, and compact SUV option for first-time buyers. It continues to soar in popularity, pulling customers from small hatches.

Interestingly, two of the top 5 best-selling cars in September 2025 are from Tata - the Nexon, which took the top spot, and the Punch, which came in at 5th place. In the current financial year, from April to September 2025, Tata sold nearly 90,000 units of Nexon. Additionally, Tata recorded CNG growth of over 105% in September 2025. The green portfolio (EV+CNG) contributed 40-45% to its total sales volume.

Top 10 Selling Cars In September 2025

1. Tata Nexon - 22,573 units

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 20,038 units

3. Hyundai Creta - 18,861 units

4. Mahindra Scorpio - 18,372 units

5- Tata Punch - 15,891 units

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift - 15,547 units

7. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - 15,388 units

8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx - 13,767 units

9. Maruti Suzuki Baleno - 13,173 units

10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - 12,115 units

Overall, September 2025 shows that SUVs continue to dominate Indian roads, with six out of the top ten bestsellers belonging to this body style. Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai have all capitalized on this trend effectively, while Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the volumes with its wide portfolio across hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.