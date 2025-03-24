Top 5 Electric Cars Launching In Next Few Months - Maruti e Vitara, Tata Harrier EV And More

Upcoming Electric Cars In Next Few Months: With increasing demand, upcoming new products, and supportive government policies, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. In 2025, many electric cars are ready to hit the showroom. Here are 7 models that will be launched this year.

Maruti e Vitara

Based on the skateboard Heatect-e platform, the Maruti e Vitara will get the two battery pack options– 49kWh and 61kWh – with a claimed MIDC-rated range of over 500km for the larger battery pack. The company has confirmed its launch, which is expected to happen in April.

Tata Harrier EV

Built on the brand’s Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture, the Tata Harrier EV could be made available with two battery pack options, offering an expected range of over 500km. The SUV was showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and is expected to launch in April.

MG Cyberster

It is set to be the most affordable sports car in India, with an estimated price ranging between Rs 50 lakh – Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will get a 77kWh battery and a dual electric motor, delivering a maximum power of 510bhp and 725Nm of torque. The launch is expected to be held in April.

MG M9

MG showcased its electric luxury MPV, MG M9 at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, confirming its launch scheduled for 2025. While the exact launch timeline is yet to be confirmed, it is also likely to hit the showroom by April-May. The estimated price of the MPV would be around Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV6 Facelift

The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show with a bigger battery, refreshed design, and new features. It now comes with an 84kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 494km. Kia has not announced the exact launch date so far. However, media reports suggest it to be launched in June.

The launch of the cars mentioned above has been confirmed by the respective companies. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet.