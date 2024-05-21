Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vs Maruti Swift Features: Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the 4th-generation 2024 Swift, rivaling the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS (Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh ex-sh). Despite the premium price (Rs 6.49 lakh-Rs 9.65 lakh, ex-sh), the new Swift has gained the customer's attention. It is a well-equipped hatchback but lacks certain features. Here are the top 5 things that a Grand i10 NIOS offers but Swift doesn't.

CNG Option

While the previous gen Swift was available with the CNG option, the new Swift is yet to offer it. Currently, the new-gen Swift has a 1.2l, 3-cylinder, z-series petrol engine but the Grand i10 NIOS is available with a CNG option, along with a 1.2L 4-cylinder Kappa engine. However, the Maruti Swift claims a fuel efficiency of 25.75 km/l on petrol for AMT.

TPMS

The new Maruti Swift offers various usable features but lacks a real-time tyre pressure reading feature but the Grand i10 NIOS comes with a proper TPMS, displaying tyre pressure readouts on the MID. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System is one of the essential safety features.

USB Type-C Port

The new Swift lacks a Type-C port for front passengers, offering it only for rear passengers. Whereas, the Grand i10 NIOS provides it for front passengers, along with a Type-A port and a 12V socket.

Cooled Glovebox

A cooled glove box keeps your water bottle, beverage, and chocolate cool on hot days. The new Swift does not offer it but is available in the Grand i10 NIOS.

Shark Fin Antenna

The Grand i10 NIOS comes with a shark fin antenna whereas the New Swift is equipped with a traditional antenna, which is generally cheaper to produce, replace, and repair.