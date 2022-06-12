BMW Motorrad India has confirmed to launch a fully-faired motorcycle in the Indian market, and it will sit on the lower end of its supersport range. Dubbed the BMW G 310 RR, the brand is eyeing to encash the craze Indian audience has for the fully-faired motorcycles with its new launch. The BMW G 310 RR is likely to be restricted to the Indian market initially. However, at a later stage, it may embark on a journey to international markets. Bookings for the upcoming BMW G 310 RR are already open. In case you are interested in booking one for yourself, here are the top 5 things about the upcoming BMW G 310 RR.

Thanks to a series of teasers, it is safe to guess that the upcoming motorcycle from the Bavarian brand will look like the TVS Apache RR 310 for the most part. It is assumed to be just a rebadged iteration of the flagship Apache. However, BMW will be offering it in different paint schemes. The company’s signature white paint scheme with the red and blue ‘M’ style graphics is likely to make the BMW’s iteration look different from the TVS’ offering.

BMW G 310 RR - Engine & gearbox

Much like the design, the powertrain and drivetrain of the BMW G 310 RR will come from the same bin as the TVS Apache RR 310. A single-cylinder motor displacing 313 cubic centimetres will be developing a rated power output of 33.5 bhp and 28 Nm here. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch with assist functionality.

BMW G 310 RR - Features

Yes! The BMW G 310 RR will boast a long feature list. It will include an all-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, ABS and more. Since TVS and BMW have jointly developed this platform and engine, the motorcycles are assumed to be identical, and the feature list will also follow the suit.

BMW G 310 RR - Launch date

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the G 310 RR will hit the Indian showroom floors on June 15. The bookings for the motorcycle are already open. Also, the company has revealed that the BMW G 310 RR will be available with attractive finance options. Buyers will be able to buy it with zero down payment and a low EMI of Rs 3,999.

BMW G 310 RR - Price & rivals

The BMW G 310 RR's price will be announced on June 15. It is expected to carry a premium over the TVS Apache RR 310, which has a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, the BMW G 310 RR will rub shoulders with the likes of KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and its mechanical twin - TVS Apache RR 310.

