Top Electric Cars Launching In 2025 - Kia Clavis EV, Maruti e Vitara And More

Upcoming Electric Cars In 2025: The year 2025 is expected to be a game-changer for the Indian electric car market. Almost every major car maker in the country will have at least one EV in their portfolio by the end of this year. Brands like Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, and MG already have electric cars in their lineup. Now, in the coming months, Maruti is set to launch its first electric car, the e Vitara. Meanwhile, several other carmakers are planning to expand their EV portfolio. So, let’s take a look at some of the much-awaited electric cars launching this year.

Tata Harrier EV

Finally, the launch date of the Tata Harrier EV is out. The much-awaited SUV will be launched on June 3. While more details will be revealed at the launch, Tata Motors had earlier confirmed that it will offer a driving range of over 500 kilometres. Similar to the other Tata cars, this is also going to be a feature-loaded SUV to cater to the needs of modern customers.

Kia Clavis EV

Kia recently launched the Carens Clavis ICE (internal combustion engine) and now plans to launch its EV version in the coming months. While the company has not yet revealed its specifications, the media reports suggest it may offer a range of 400 to 500 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV

Mahindra is testing the electric version of its XUV 3X0, which is expected to launch towards the end of this year. This EV will replace the existing XUV 400 and take the honor of being the most affordable EV in Mahindra's lineup. It is likely to offer a range of up to 456 km.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the electric car market with its first-ever electric SUV, the e Vitara. It was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and is expected to hit the roads in September 2025. It is likely to offer two battery options: a 48.8 kWh pack and a 61.1 kWh pack.