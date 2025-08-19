Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.5 Lakh - Sportier Than Ever!

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Details: Toyota has launched the Camry Sprint Edition in India at Rs 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with new exterior enhancements that give the Camry a sportier look than the regular variant. It also gets a few extra features. The Sprint Edition is available in five colours: Platinum White Pearl, Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Cement Grey and Precious Metal.

Each shade is paired with a matte black finish on the bonnet, roof and trunk, adding to the sporty vibe. On the exterior, the Camry Sprint Edition gets sporty bumper extensions (both front and rear), a subtle spoiler on the boot-lid and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. Buyers can also opt for ambient lighting and puddle lamps as part of the accessory package.

Camry Sprint Edition Features

Inside, the features remain the same as the regular Camry Elegance variant. It comes loaded with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, a wireless charger, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Other highlights include a head-up display, digital key, reclining rear seats, ventilated front seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof with a retractable sunshade, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and 9 airbags. Parking sensors and a 360-degree camera further add to the safety package. It also gets memory settings for ORVMs.

Camry Sprint Edition Engine

Powering the Camry Sprint Edition is the same 2.5L petrol-hybrid engine paired with an eCVT gearbox. The hybrid setup delivers 227bhp and 220Nm of torque. Toyota offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The company also claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 25.49kmpl for this hybrid sedan.