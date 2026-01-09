Toyota Cars Get Costlier In 2026: Fortuner, Innova Prices Shoot Up

Toyota Cars Get Costlier In 2026: Toyota India has revised the prices of several models in its lineup, effective January 2026. Along with the price hike, the company has also reshuffled variants for a few cars. Models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner, including the Legender, have become more expensive. At the same time, Toyota has discontinued some variants of Rumion, Hycross and Fortuner. Prices of models such as the Taisor, Hyryder, Rumion, Hilux, Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300 remain unchanged.

Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike

The Innova Crysta has seen a price increase of up to Rs 33,000. The biggest jump is for the lower-spec GX variants. Mid-spec GX+ variants are now costlier by up to Rs 21,000. Higher VX and top-end ZX variants have gone up by around Rs 25,000 and Rs 26,000, respectively. Currently, the Innova Crysta costs between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 25.53 lakh.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike

Toyota has discontinued the base G variant of the Innova Hycross. The MPV's price now starts at Rs 19.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 32.38 lakh. The GX(O) variants get costlier by Rs 31,000. Hybrid variants now cost around Rs 40,000 more. The top-spec ZX(O) hybrid has seen the highest hike of Rs 48,000.

Toyota Fortuner Price Hike

Toyota has removed the limited-run dealer-level Leader variants of the Fortuner. Prices of the Fortuner and Fortuner Legender have increased by up to Rs 74,000 and Rs 71,000, respectively. Entry-level petrol manual versions are now costlier by Rs 51,000. 4x4 variants have also seen price hikes of over Rs 50,000.

Toyota Rumion

The entry-level Rumion E MT variant, earlier priced at Rs 9.51 lakh, has been discontinued. The MPV now starts at Rs 10.44 lakh, while the top price remains unchanged at Rs 13.62 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.