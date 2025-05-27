Toyota Fortuner Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India: Is Hybrid Model Coming Soon?

Toyota Fortuner Sales In India: Toyota Fortuner, a full-size SUV, has reached a major milestone of 3 lakh cumulative sales in India. This figure includes both the Fortuner and Fortuner Legender. Since its debut in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has long been a benchmark in the SUV segment with strong road presence and capable 4X4 performance.

In 2021, Toyota launched the Fortuner Legender, offering features like dual-tone styling, sequential LED turn indicators, wireless charging, and an 11-speaker JBL sound system, boosting its premium character. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that delivers 201bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Official Statement

Speaking on the milestone, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said, “We celebrate the remarkable 3-lakh milestone of our most admired SUV. The Fortuner and Legender remain a top choice among SUV enthusiasts who seek a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability."

He further said, "Built on the solid foundation of Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy – the Fortuner and Legender embodies the core value that define our engineering and manufacturing excellence."

What's Next?

Looking ahead, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to introduce the Fortuner with mild hybrid technology in India soon, although the company hasn’t yet shared an official launch timeline. The Fortuner MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle) was unveiled last year in South Africa.

The Fortuner MHEV uses the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. While the engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm, the mild-hybrid system offers an additional 16 bhp and 42 Nm for improved performance.

New Electric SUV

Additionally, Toyota is also preparing to launch its first electric vehicle in India, the Urban Cruiser EV. Expected to arrive by the end of 2025, it will likely be a rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara.