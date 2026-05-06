Toyota Fortuner gets costlier: Prices hiked by up to Rs 87,000

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the prices of the Fortuner across the lineup. The hike ranges between Rs 60,000 and Rs 87,000, depending on the variant. After this update, the SUV now starts at Rs 34.76 lakh and goes up to Rs 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest price jump has been seen on the Legender and GR-S versions. The 4WD automatic variant of the standard Fortuner has also become noticeably more expensive.

2026 Toyota Fortuner new prices

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4X2 Petrol AT- Rs 34.76 lakh (up by Rs 60,000)

4X2 Diesel MT- Rs 35.4 lakh (up by Rs 60,000)

4X2 Diesel AT- Rs 37.61 lakh (up by Rs 65,000)

4X4 Diesel MT- Rs 39.35 lakh (up by Rs 67,000)

Legender 4X2 Diesel AT- Rs 42.92 lakh (up by Rs 75,000)

4X4 Diesel-Mild Hybrid AT- Rs 43.12 lakh (up by Rs 75,000)

Legender 4X4 Diesel MT- Rs 45.08 lakh (up by Rs 78,000)

Legender 4X4 Diesel-Mild Hybrid AT- Rs 48.29 lakh (up by Rs 83,000)

GR-S 4X4 AT- Rs 50.46 lakh (up by Rs 87,000)

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Talking about engines, the petrol Fortuner comes with a 2.7-litre unit that produces 166hp. It is offered only with an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel version uses a 2.8-litre engine that delivers 204hp. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic options here.

Toyota also offers the diesel Fortuner with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup helps improve efficiency and overall performance. If you want a four-wheel-drive version, it is only available with the diesel variants.

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Looking ahead, Toyota reportedly plans to continue with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine and the 48V mild-hybrid tech in the next-generation Fortuner. The SUV will also retain its ladder-frame platform, even with stricter emission norms coming in the future.

On the sales front, Toyota has been doing well this year. Between January and April 2026, the company sold over 1.37 lakh units. That's a growth of 19 percent compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales alone grew by 20 percent, reaching 1.27 lakh units.