Toyota Fortuner Legender Beware! MG Majestor unveil tomorrow - Expected price, features and more

2026 MG Majestor: JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil the MG Majestor SUV tomorrow, February 12, 2026. The SUV was first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It is based on the Gloster but comes with major updates. MG will position the Majestor above the Gloster as a more premium offering. It is expected to rival the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

Expected price

MG is expected to reveal full details, including features, specifications, and variant options. However, official pricing may come later in March. Pre-bookings are expected to open soon after the unveil. Prices are likely to start from around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expected engine

Under the hood, the Majestor is likely to use a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The 4x2 version may produce 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque. The 4x4 version is expected to offer higher outputs of 218 hp and 480 Nm. It may also come with three differential locks. Drivers could get dedicated switches for 2WD, 4WD, and low-range 4WD modes.

D+ segment

MG claims the Majestor will be the longest, widest, and tallest in its segment. The company says it will create a new D+ segment above regular D-segment SUVs in India.

Design

In terms of design, the Majestor will get a bold Matrix-style grille. Falcon-inspired LED daytime running lights and split headlamps add a sharp look. The side profile will feature large 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it is expected to get connected LED taillights and a redesigned bumper for a more modern feel.

Cabin and features

Interior details are still under wraps. However, the SUV is likely to offer dual-tone upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger floating touchscreen. Other expected features include a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, three-zone climate control, and powered, ventilated, and heated front seats.