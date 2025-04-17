2025 Skoda Kodiaq: The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has officially made its debut in India, available in two variants - Sportline and L&K (Laurin & Klement) - priced at Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. It is offered as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit and rivals models such as the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Nissan X-Trail, and the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. Skoda has opened bookings across the country, with deliveries scheduled to begin on May 2, 2025.

Under the hood, the updated Kodiaq retains the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission. While torque output remains the same at 320Nm, the power has been bumped up to 204bhp - an increase of nearly 14bhp over the outgoing version. The SUV continues to come with an AWD system as standard and is claimed to return an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.86 km/l.

In terms of styling, the new Kodiaq adopts a sleeker, more aggressive look. At the front, it now features revised LED DRLs that extend into the grille, a reworked bumper with functional air vents, and a more pronounced bonnet. The signature split headlamp setup has been carried over. It also features new C-shaped taillamps connected via a light bar.

The top-spec L&K variant gets fresh 18-inch alloy wheels and a contrast-finished D-pillar, while the Sportline trim boasts blacked-out exterior elements including the grille, mirrors, D-pillar, alloy wheels, and rear bumper. The SUV now measures 59mm longer than before, though its width, height, and wheelbase remain unchanged.

Inside, the 2025 Kodiaq showcases a revamped cabin. A redesigned dashboard now houses a 13-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation.

Other key features of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq include, 13-speaker Canton premium sound system, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, sliding and reclining second-row seats, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, heated/ventilated front seats with a massage function (L&K), 360-degree camera, 9 airbags and more.