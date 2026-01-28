MG Majestor SUV Launch Date: MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, on February 12, 2026. Ahead of the debut, the company has released its first teaser, giving a quick look at the SUV's bold design elements. The Majestor was first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and is based on the MG Gloster. However, it will sit above the Gloster as a more premium and upmarket offering.

MG Majestor will compete directly with the Toyota Fortuner Legender. Prices are expected to start at around Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom. According to the carmaker, the Majestor will be its longest, widest, and tallest SUV to date. It will be positioned in the D+ Segment.

MG Majestor Teaser

As per the teaser, the SUV gets a large Matrix-style grille at the front. It is paired with Falcon-inspired LED DRLs and split headlamps. From the side, the Majestor looks premium with its big alloy wheels, expected to be 19-inch. At the rear, it features connected LED taillamps and a redesigned bumper for a cleaner and more modern look.

MG Majestor Cabin And Features (Expected)

Interior details are still under wraps. However, the SUV is expected to offer a dual-tone cabin, a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger floating touchscreen. Features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, and Level 2 ADAS are also likely.

MG Majestor Engine (Expected)

Under the hood, the MG Majestor is expected to use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The 4x2 version could produce 163 hp and 375 Nm, while the 4x4 variant may offer higher outputs of 218 hp and 480 Nm. Off-road hardware like differential locks and dedicated switches to toggle between 2WD, 4WD and a low-range 4WD mode are also expected. Multiple drive modes are also likely.