Toyota Fortuner's Two New Rivals In India: Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the full-size SUV segment in India. But that might change soon. JSW MG Motor India and Volkswagen are planning to bring two new full-size SUVs: MG Majestor and Volkswagen Tayron. However, it is worth noting that while Majestor may hit the showroom in the coming weeks, Volkswagen has not officially confirmed the Tayron 7-seater SUV for India, but its recent sighting has sparked speculation. Here’s a quick look at both SUVs:

MG Majestor

It is essentially the updated and sportier version of the Gloster. It could be slightly bigger than the current Gloster. However, its wheelbase may stay the same at 2,950mm. It will get several design changes like a new grille, updated headlamps with new LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, and connected LED taillamps. Inside, it may get a new floating touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a refreshed center console.

Under the hood, the Majestor is expected to use the same 2.0L turbo-diesel engine with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as the Gloster.

Volkswagen Tayron

According to media reports, the Tayron will replace the Tiguan Allspace, which was discontinued in India. It is likely to share design cues and features with the Tiguan R-Line. Expected features include a 15-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS.

The India-spec Tayron might be powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This setup is expected to produce 204bhp and 320Nm of torque. Once launched, it will directly rival the Toyota Fortuner.