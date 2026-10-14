/Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed

Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. You can pick from five trims: E, S, G, V and V (O). The hatchback gets a revised front end and a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. Both petrol and CNG versions come with a manual or an AMT gearbox. It also gets new features like ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and an ADAS suite.
The petrol manual and petrol AMT versions now cost up to Rs 1 lakh more than before. The CNG manual costs up to Rs 27,000 more. The Glanza still competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh), the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line (Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.64 lakh) and the Tata Altroz (Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh).
Engine and mileage
The Glanza now uses the new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, and it runs on petrol and CNG. In petrol mode, it makes 83hp and 112Nm. You can pair it with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. That is 7hp and 1Nm less than the old four-cylinder engine. But mileage goes up. The manual now claims 23.80kpl, up from 22.35kpl. The AMT claims 24.77kpl, up from 22.94kpl. The petrol engine also gets an idle start/stop function, which usually helps fuel efficiency.
In CNG mode, the same engine makes 70hp and 102Nm. It comes with a 5-speed manual and a new 5-speed AMT. That is 7hp less than before, but 4.5Nm more. Claimed mileage rises here too. The manual claims 33.61km/kg, up from 30.61km/kg. The AMT claims 34.47km/kg.
Exterior
The front gets a larger grille with satin trims on both sides. A radar module behind it enables the ADAS features. The headlights are the same as before. Toyota moved the front logo from the grille to the bonnet. You get a new shark-fin antenna, and there are two new colours: Digital Teal Green and Bluish Black.
From the side, nothing much changes. The 16-inch alloy wheels stay, and so do the chrome door handles and the chrome trim on the window line. The rear looks the same too. It keeps the wraparound LED taillights, the roof-mounted spoiler and the rear wiper and washer.
Interior and features
Inside, you get new leatherette seat upholstery. New features include ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger with a cooling vent under it. There is also a Clarion sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a Level-2 ADAS suite.
The rest stays the same. That includes the 9-inch touchscreen, the monochrome head-up display, the analogue dials with a coloured display and automatic climate control with rear vents. Safety features also carry over. You still get 6 standard airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold control and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
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