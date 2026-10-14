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  • /Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed

Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed

The Glanza now uses the new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, and it runs on petrol and CNG. In petrol mode, it makes 83hp and 112Nm. You can pair it with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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