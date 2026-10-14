/Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed

Engine and mileage

The Glanza now uses the new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, and it runs on petrol and CNG. In petrol mode, it makes 83hp and 112Nm. You can pair it with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. That is 7hp and 1Nm less than the old four-cylinder engine. But mileage goes up. The manual now claims 23.80kpl, up from 22.35kpl. The AMT claims 24.77kpl, up from 22.94kpl. The petrol engine also gets an idle start/stop function, which usually helps fuel efficiency.