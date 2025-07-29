Advertisement
Toyota Hikes Car Prices: THESE Three Models Now Costlier Without Any New Features

Toyota has silently increased the prices for three of its popular models: the Taisor, Rumion and Innova Crysta MPVs.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Toyota Hikes Car Prices: Toyota has silently increased the prices for three of its popular models: the Taisor, Rumion and Innova Crysta MPVs. The price hike goes up to Rs 26,000, and it comes barely a month after the brand raised Fortuner prices by as much as Rs 68,000. However, there are no changes in features or powertrains of these three models, just a price revision. Toyota hasn't shared any official reason behind the revised prices yet.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting to note that Maruti has also increased the prices of its Ertiga and Fronx recently due to added safety features. On the other hand, Toyota, which sells rebadged versions of both (Rumion and Taisor), has hiked prices without offering any upgrades.

Innova Crysta Price Hike

Toyota Innova Crysta has seen a price hike of up to Rs 26,000, depending on the variants. It comes with a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 150hp and 343Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The claimed mileage of the Crysta diesel is 15.3kpl.

Rumion Price Hike

The Toyota Rumion, based on the Maruti Ertiga, has undergone a price increase of up to Rs 12,500, depending on the variant. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103hp/137Nm), and an optional CNG variant (88hp/121Nm). Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Claimed mileage figures are:

-- Petrol (MT): 20.51kpl
-- Petrol (AT): 20.11kpl
-- CNG: 26.11km/kg

Taisor Price Hike

Lastly, the Toyota Taisor, a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, received a price hike of up to Rs 2,500. It’s available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, petrol engine (90hp and 113Nm) and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor (100hp and 148Nm). Also, the petrol engine can be had with a CNG kit.

