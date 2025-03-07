Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh - Features And Specifications
Toyota Hilux Black Edition: Priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom), Hilux Black Edition gets an all-black treatment, making it look more rugged than the standard model.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition Price, Features & Specifications: Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the launch of the new Hilux Black Edition in India, to cater to the desires of the customers seeking an all-black themed lifestyle utility vehicle. Priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition gets an all-black treatment, making it look more rugged than the standard model.
It features a black radiator grille, black ORVMs, black fender garnish, black door handles, and a black fuel lid garnish. The 18-inch black alloy wheels with custom hub caps further enhance its bold look.
Key Features Of Toyota Hilux Black Edition
-- 7 SRS Airbags
-- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) & Traction Control (TC)
-- Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)
-- Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC)
-- Downhill Assist Control (DAC)
-- Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD)
-- Front Parking Sensors
-- Premium Leather Upholstery
-- Dual-Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control
-- Engine Push Start/Stop Button
-- 8-inch Infotainment Touchscreen
-- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
-- 8-way Powered Driver Seat
-- Electrochromic IRVM
-- Reverse Parking Camera
-- Cruise Control
-- Electric Adjust & Retract ORVMs
It retains the 2.8L, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 4X4 drivetrain. It produces 204bhp and 420Nm (MT)/500Nm (AT) of torque.
For better off-road performance, it comes with front and rear electronic differential locks and a low-range gearbox. Built on the IMV ladder-frame chassis, which also underpins the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, the Hilux offers impressive off-road capability.
It has an approach angle of 20 degrees, a departure angle of 26 degrees, and a water-wading capacity of 700mm. In terms of size, the Hilux measures 5,325mm in length, 1,855mm in width, and 1,815mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,085mm.
