Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh - Features And Specifications

Toyota Hilux Black Edition Price, Features & Specifications: Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the launch of the new Hilux Black Edition in India, to cater to the desires of the customers seeking an all-black themed lifestyle utility vehicle. Priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition gets an all-black treatment, making it look more rugged than the standard model.

It features a black radiator grille, black ORVMs, black fender garnish, black door handles, and a black fuel lid garnish. The 18-inch black alloy wheels with custom hub caps further enhance its bold look.

Key Features Of Toyota Hilux Black Edition

-- 7 SRS Airbags

-- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) & Traction Control (TC)

-- Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)

-- Automatic Hill Assist Control (HAC)

-- Downhill Assist Control (DAC)

-- Automatic Limited Slip Differential (ALSD)

-- Front Parking Sensors

-- Premium Leather Upholstery

-- Dual-Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control

-- Engine Push Start/Stop Button

-- 8-inch Infotainment Touchscreen

-- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

-- 8-way Powered Driver Seat

-- Electrochromic IRVM

-- Reverse Parking Camera

-- Cruise Control

-- Electric Adjust & Retract ORVMs

It retains the 2.8L, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 4X4 drivetrain. It produces 204bhp and 420Nm (MT)/500Nm (AT) of torque.

For better off-road performance, it comes with front and rear electronic differential locks and a low-range gearbox. Built on the IMV ladder-frame chassis, which also underpins the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, the Hilux offers impressive off-road capability.

It has an approach angle of 20 degrees, a departure angle of 26 degrees, and a water-wading capacity of 700mm. In terms of size, the Hilux measures 5,325mm in length, 1,855mm in width, and 1,815mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,085mm.