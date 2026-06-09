Toyota Innova Crysta vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: One costs more, but is it really better?

New Delhi: Toyota has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, with prices starting at Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV gets a few cosmetic changes, extra features and higher prices across the range. While the changes are not extensive, the model gets cosmetic updates, additional features and a revised price list. With prices now ranging up to Rs 26.63 lakh, the Innova Crysta continues its battle against rivals such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Maruti Invicto and Kia Clavis.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is another option in this price range and offers SUV styling, multiple powertrain choices and a technology-heavy cabin. A look at both models reveals two very different approaches to family transport.

Size and road presence

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The Innova Crysta sticks to its familiar MPV formula. Measuring 4,735mm in length, 1,830mm in width and 1,795mm in height, it offers a large cabin and practical proportions. The wheelbase stands at 2,750mm, while ground clearance is rated at 178mm. Toyota also offers 300 litres of boot space behind the third row that make it more luggage-friendly for long family trips.

The XUV 7XO is slightly shorter at 4,695mm but is wider at 1,890mm. It rides higher with 200mm of ground clearance and shares the same 2,750mm wheelbase as the Toyota. The Mahindra's upright proportions, larger alloy wheels and SUV-inspired styling give it a stronger road presence, while the Innova Crysta continues with a clean and functional design that prioritises cabin space.

Cabin and features

Inside, the Innova Crysta is geared towards practicality and comfort. It comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, TPMS, vehicle tracking, geofencing and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat. Toyota has also included a one-touch tumble function for the second-row seats to improve access to the third row.

The XUV 7XO takes a technology-heavy approach. The cabin features a triple-screen setup, dual wireless chargers, front and rear ventilated seats, six-way powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and Mahindra's Boss Mode function for the front passenger seat.

Safety equipment is another area where the Mahindra packs a long list of features. Buyers get Level 2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist, hill descent control, TPMS and front and rear parking sensors. The Innova Crysta comes equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors as part of its safety package.

Engines and pricing

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta continues with a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 150 PS and 343 Nm. The engine works with a five-speed manual gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels.

The XUV 7XO offers greater choice with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 197 bhp and 380 Nm, along with a 2.2-litre diesel that develops 182 bhp and up to 450 Nm. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, while select diesel variants are available with all-wheel drive.

Pricing also separates the two. The Innova Crysta starts at Rs 19.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.63 lakh, while the XUV 7XO range begins at Rs 13.66 lakh and extends to Rs 24.92 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). For buyers comparing space, features and versatility, the Innova Crysta and XUV 7XO offer very different ownership choices even though their prices overlap.