Toyota Innova Hycross Becomes First MPV To Receive 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating; Check Features

Toyota Innova Hycross Safety Rating: The Toyota Innova Hycross has become the first MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) to receive a 5-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. It is also the first Toyota model and the first hybrid vehicle to be tested by BNCAP so far. Moreover, the Hycross has emerged as the safest three-row model tested under BNCAP to date, making it a standout choice in the MPV segment.

The vehicle is tested across both hybrid and non-hybrid variants. The four-wheeler achieved 30.47 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points for child occupant safety. The Bharat NCAP conducted tests on the GX 8-seater petrol variant, as well as the VX 8-seater and ZX 7-seater hybrid versions.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Adult Safety

The vehicle performed impressively in both frontal and side crash tests in adult occupant protection. It scored 14.147 out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier test, offering good protection to the head, pelvis, and legs. However, chest protection and the driver's lower left leg were rated as 'adequate.' The Hycross achieved a perfect score of 16 out of 16 in the side impact test, , showcasing excellent structural integrity and effective impact absorption.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Child Safety

The four-wheeler impressed by scoring a 24 out of 24 marks in dynamic tests, which simulate protection for 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies. The vehicle also secured a full 12 out of 12 for Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. In the vehicle compatibility assessment, it scored 9 out of 13, indicating a strong overall performance with only minimal points lost.

Toyota Innova Hycross Features:

The vehicle comes equipped with Toyota’s fifth-generation self-charging strong hybrid electric system and is offered with two petrol engine options—a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a hybrid variant.

Both engines are paired exclusively with a CVT automatic gearbox, with no manual transmission option, and are front-wheel drive only.

The company claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kpl for the hybrid version, while the regular petrol variants offer a claimed 16.13 kpl. On the features front, the Innova Hycross boasts a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and more.

On the safety front, the vehicle is well-equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Hold Assist, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a suite of ADAS features including Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Automatic High Beam, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.