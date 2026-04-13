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NewsAutoToyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales mark in India
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Toyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales mark in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced a significant milestone, achieving cumulative sales of 2 lakh units of the Innova HyCross in India since its launch in November 2022.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Toyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales mark in IndiaToyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales mark in India

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced a significant milestone, achieving cumulative sales of 2 lakh units of the Innova HyCross in India since its launch in November 2022. This achievement highlights the strong demand for the Innova HyCross in the country. It also reflects growing customer interest in hybrid technology.

Platform and engine options
Built on Toyota's TNGA platform, the Innova HyCross comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a 5th-generation self-charging strong hybrid electric system. It produces a combined output of 186 PS. The hybrid setup allows the MPV to run in electric mode for a significant part of city driving. 

Toyota claims it can operate in EV mode up to 60 percent of the time, depending on driving conditions. For buyers who prefer a traditional setup, select variants are also available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 174 PS. This gives customers more choice based on their needs. 

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Official statement
Commenting on the milestone, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said, “We are proud to celebrate a significant achievement of over 2 lakh Innova HyCross sales, highlighting the model’s strong legacy and enduring appeal among customers. This milestone also reflects growing customer trust in Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology."

Price and safety rating
The Innova HyCross is priced between Rs 19.53 lakh and 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Hybrid variants come with an 8-year battery warranty, which adds to buyer confidence. The MPV has also received a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safer options in its segment.

Cabin and features
Inside the cabin, the HyCross focuses heavily on comfort. It offers features like powered Ottoman seats in the second row, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate and more. It also gets Toyota Safety Sense, which includes advanced driver assistance systems.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

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