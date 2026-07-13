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Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing; Here's what could change

The test vehicle is covered in camouflage from front to rear, making it difficult to spot the exact changes. However, the heavy camouflage suggests Toyota could be working on more than just a few cosmetic updates.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing; Here's what could change
Image Credit: Image Source- Habeeb Payyoly

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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