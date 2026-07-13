Toyota appears to have started testing an updated version of the Innova Hycross in India. A heavily camouflaged test vehicle has been spotted on public roads, and it is believed to be the first sighting of the upcoming Innova Hycross facelift. The timing also makes sense. The Innova Hycross made its global debut in November 2022 and was launched in India a month later. If this test mule is indeed the facelift, Toyota could introduce the updated MPV sometime in 2027.
Exterior changes expected
The test vehicle is covered in camouflage from front to rear, making it difficult to spot the exact changes. However, the heavy camouflage suggests Toyota could be working on more than just a few cosmetic updates. At the front, the grille, bumper and lighting elements are hidden completely. This points towards a redesigned front fascia. The current Innova Hycross already has a bold look, but Toyota may give it a sharper design to keep it competitive.
From the side, the overall shape remains unchanged. This is expected, as mid-life facelifts usually retain the basic body structure. The roofline, window design and proportions appear similar to the current model. The alloy wheels also seem to carry the same design as the existing Innova Hycross.
The rear section is also wrapped in camouflage. While the wraparound taillamps appear to have been retained, Toyota could introduce new LED lighting signatures. The rear bumper and tailgate may also receive subtle styling revisions.
Cabin may get more features
No interior images are available yet, but the facelift could bring a few upgrades inside the cabin. Expected changes include new upholstery, updated dashboard trim and more soft-touch materials. Toyota may also improve its Toyota Safety Sense suite with enhanced ADAS functions.
Other expected feature additions include:
-- Larger infotainment touchscreen with updated software
-- Better wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support
-- Updated digital instrument cluster
-- Enhanced connected car features
-- Ventilated second-row seats on higher variants
-- Improved 360-degree camera
-- Upgraded audio system with Dolby Atmos
Engine options likely to remain the same
Toyota is unlikely to make major mechanical changes to the Innova Hycross facelift. The MPV is expected to continue with the existing 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol powertrain.
There is also a possibility that Toyota could introduce a flex-fuel version in the future. The company has already showcased an Innova Hycross Flex Fuel prototype.
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