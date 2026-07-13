Toyota appears to have started testing an updated version of the Innova Hycross in India. A heavily camouflaged test vehicle has been spotted on public roads, and it is believed to be the first sighting of the upcoming Innova Hycross facelift. The timing also makes sense. The Innova Hycross made its global debut in November 2022 and was launched in India a month later. If this test mule is indeed the facelift, Toyota could introduce the updated MPV sometime in 2027.