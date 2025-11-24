Advertisement
AUTO NEWS

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches ‘tem’, An Experiential Museum In Bengaluru; What You Can Expect

Toyota Experiential Museum In India: The space delivers a five-senses experience which includes the captivating visuals, soothing sounds, distinctive scents, inviting textures, and flavours that blend Japanese minimalism with Indian warmth. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches ‘tem’, An Experiential Museum In Bengaluru; What You Can ExpectFile Photo

Toyota Experiential Museum In India: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled its new experiential space, TEM (Toyota Experiential Museum), at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. This marks the company’s first cultural and lifestyle-driven initiative designed to extend the brand beyond automobiles. It is designed as a venue that brings together elements of Japanese and Indian cultural philosophies by Toyota, presented through sensory and technology-driven installations.

It is spread across 8,200 sq ft on the mall’s ground floor, tem is built as a walk-through space that visitors can explore freely at their own pace without having to go through a guided tour. The museum delivers a five-senses experience which includes the captivating visuals, soothing sounds, distinctive scents, inviting textures, and flavours that blend Japanese minimalism with Indian warmth.

During the unveiling, Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, highlighted the purpose behind the new space. He said, “At Toyota, our vision of creating ‘Happier Paths Together’ goes beyond mobility — it is about inspiring experiences that connect people, cultures, and emotions.”

He further added, “With tem, we hope to offer a truly unique experience that embodies this spirit. In India, we found inspiration in the practice of Sadhana — the mindful pursuit of inner balance and fulfilment. tem is where the Japanese culture and values of precision, serenity, and respect for nature beautifully align with the spirit of Sadhana, making tem a meaningful blend of both. Designed to engage the senses and spark reflection, it brings together art, technology, and craftsmanship to inspire mindfulness, especially amongst the youth.”

Toyota Experiential Museum: What Visitors Can Expect

The entry experience features endless mirrored projections and a rhythmic light show inspired by the changing seasons of India and Japan. It reflects how both countries find beauty in nature’s cycle, including the warmth of summer, the calm of rain, the freshness of spring, and the glow of autumn, shown through light, colour, and movement.

Another highlight is an audio-visual installation created with the performance group DRUM TAO, featuring music and visuals that celebrate the cultural exchange between the two countries.

As you continue walking, you reach the main attraction, a satin covered car placed at the center, surrounded by a curtain of flowing water. The mist, lighting, and gentle water flow create a calm and peaceful viewing experience.

Toyota Experiential Museum: Design Cafe

The experiential museum also features a Design Cafe merchandise area that offers curated products focused on craftsmanship and minimalist design. Visitors can also enjoy an interactive Matcha Corner, which serves traditional matcha drinks, including special options inspired by Indian flavours like a mango-based version.

Toyota Experiential Museum: How To Book Tickets

It is now open to the public at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. Visitors can pre-book their visit through the websites temindia.com or bookmyshow.com. However, the company has not yet shared details about ticket prices. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

