Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025 - Details

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Details: Toyota has unveiled the newest member of its legendary Land Cruiser family, the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, where 'FJ' stands for Freedom & Joy. This model marks the entry point to the Land Cruiser series and will make its first public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which begins on October 30. The new FJ is expected to go on sale in Japan by mid-2026.

The Land Cruiser FJ carries forward the signature boxy and upright design seen on the larger Prado, but is built on the IMV platform, which also underpins the Toyota Fortuner and Hilux. The SUV measures 4,575mm in length, 1,855mm in width, and 1,960mm in height, with a 2,580mm wheelbase, which is 270mm shorter than the Prado.

It offers 215.3mm of ground clearance and a 31-degree approach angle, very close to what the Prado offers. It also gets wheel articulation similar to the Land Cruiser 70 Series, along with extra body rigidity and floor braces for better handling and stability on rough terrain.

The FJ looks rugged with chunky, removable bumpers, full-length side cladding, and C-shaped LED headlamps. Buyers can also opt for classic round headlights that pay tribute to older Land Cruisers. At the rear, it features an externally mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the cabin borrows design elements from the Prado, such as circular AC vents and large grab handles, but with a more functional and durable finish. It gets a 12.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, chunky gear lever, and physical buttons for easy operation. The SUV will also come equipped with its Safety Sense ADAS suite for driver assistance.

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser FJ runs on a 2.7-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 163hp and 246Nm of torque. The power is delivered to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time 4WD system.

While Toyota has not confirmed whether the FJ will come to India, there’s strong interest from off-road enthusiasts.