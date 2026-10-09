Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at Rs 36.51 lakh

Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at Rs 36.51 lakh

The Leader Edition comes in 4x2 Automatic and 4x2 Manual variants, priced at Rs 36.51 lakh and 38.72 lakh, ex-showroom. You can pick from three colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at Rs 36.51 lakh
Image Credit: Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at Rs 36.51 lakh

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nana Patekar was set to shoot 'Kon Honar Crorepati' premiere before sudden demise
2
3
4
5