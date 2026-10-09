/Toyota launches 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at Rs 36.51 lakh

Toyota has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition at Rs 36.51 lakh, ex-showroom. On the exterior, it gets a signature front grille design, a black rear door garnish and a black-finished antenna. The alloy wheels come in gloss black with matching hub caps. The roof gets a black treatment too. Toyota adds a dual-tone black roof, body side mouldings and an exclusive hood emblem. These suit the Fortuner's muscular stance well.
Inside, it gets dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery. The door trims match in black and maroon. The cabin also gets ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates. For convenience, Toyota adds auto-folding mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Bookings for the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition will open from 12th October 2026.
Variants, prices and colours
The Leader Edition comes in 4x2 Automatic and 4x2 Manual variants, priced at Rs 36.51 lakh and 38.72 lakh, ex-showroom. You can pick from three colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.
Official statement
Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The Fortuner has always represented confidence, capability and a spirit of achievement. With the new Leader Edition of the Fortuner, we are further defining this legacy through exterior enhancements and convenience features that reflect the aspirations of today’s customers."
An icon that needs no introduction
The Fortuner has set benchmarks in the premium SUV segment for over fifteen years. It has built a strong name for its commanding presence, tough performance, trusted 4X4 ability and excellent resale value. Toyota has sold over 3.3 lakh units, and millions trust it. The brand sees it as a symbol of success and leadership.
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