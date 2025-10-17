Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition Details: Toyota has launched a new special edition of its popular midsize SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, just before Diwali 2025. The new model, called the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, adds a sportier look to the SUV with an exclusive styling kit worth an additional Rs 31,999. This body kit can be fitted to any variant of the Hyryder at the dealership. Apart from these visual upgrades, there are no changes to the SUV’s features or mechanical setup.

The Hyryder Aero Edition is available in four colours: Black, White, Silver, and Red. The styling kit includes a redesigned front bumper, sporty side skirts, and a rear spoiler, all designed to make the SUV look more aggressive and dynamic on the road.

Under the hood, the Hyryder continues with the same engine options. It comes with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 101PS and 135Nm, and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine delivering 116PS and 141Nm. The mild-hybrid variants get a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the strong-hybrid uses an eCVT transmission.

Toyota also offers the CNG version of the Hyryder, which generates 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is attractively priced from Rs 10.94 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

On the exterior, it gets a crystal acrylic grille, signature twin LED DRLs, sculpted lines, and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it offers ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

Additional features include reclining rear seats, rear AC vents, USB charging, a flexible 60:40 split rear seat, and more.

Toyota Hyryder is being offered with 66 exclusive accessories, a 3-year/100,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km), and an 8-year/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty.