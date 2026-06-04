Toyota launches new 2026 Innova Crysta - Check what's new

New 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta: Toyota has launched the updated 2026 Innova Crysta in India. The popular MPV receives a series of design and feature upgrades aimed at making it more appealing. The Innova Crysta has built a strong reputation over the years for its comfort, reliability and long-distance touring ability.

What's new

The biggest visual changes can be seen at the front. The 2026 Innova Crysta gets a redesigned radiator grille with a bolder appearance. Toyota has also updated the front bumper garnish, giving the MPV a more premium and confident stance. At the rear, the bumper garnish has been revised as well. The overall silhouette remains familiar.

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Inside, Toyota has introduced new dual-tone leather seat upholstery. The dashboard, door trims and bezels now feature Grace Copper accents along with wood-pattern inserts, giving the cabin a little more upmarket feel. Toyota has also updated details around the AC controls, switches and rear seat back table.

These changes are expected to improve the overall cabin experience. Additionally, the MPV now gets a wireless phone charger and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Official statement

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said, “The refreshed New Innova Crysta introduces subtle yet meaningful updates, bringing a renewed sense of freshness while retaining the unrivalled qualities customers value most."

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Engine

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Innova Crysta continues to use Toyota's trusted 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a manual gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15 km/l.

Features

The MPV continues to offer a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls and flexible seating arrangements. On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and Brake Assist.

Prices (ex-showroom)

GX 7-Seater- Rs 19.72 lakh

GX 8-Seater- Rs 19.77 lakh

GX+ 7-Seater- Rs 21.15 lakh

GX+ 8-Seater- Rs 21.20 lakh

VX 7-Seater- Rs 24.93 lakh

VX 8-Seater- Rs 24.98 lakh

ZX 7-Seater- Rs 26.63 lakh

Colour options

The Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avant‑Garde Bronze Metallic.