Toyota launches Tech Package for Urban Cruiser Hyryder at Rs...

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tech Package: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced a curated Tech Package for its popular SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, aimed at enhancing its overall appeal. Available across all Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants, the Package features three Toyota genuine accessories: ambient lighting, heads-up-display and digital video recorder/car dash camera. The company says the Package is designed to elevate everyday driving comfort and convenience.

Ambient Lighting: Illuminates the cabin with a subtle and customizable glow, enhancing the interior ambience for a more refined and relaxed driving experience.

Heads-Up-Display: Projects key vehicle information on HUD display, minimizing driver distraction while improving on-road safety.

Digital Video Recorder/Car Dash Camera: Enhances safety and security through continuous recording, capturing every journey for added peace of mind.

The Tech Package accessories will be available across all Toyota dealerships nationwide at an MRP of Rs 29,499. Toyota, in an official statement, said, "The Tech Package enhances the model’s desirability by elevating the in-cabin experience through smart, intuitive technologies designed for everyday comfort and convenience."

Ever since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been well-received by customers. Starting from 10.94 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has recently surpassed 200,000 units in sales. It stands out in the B-SUV segment for its fuel efficiency.

"Its Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain runs 40% of the distance and 60% of the time on electric power, delivering an impressive 27.97 km/l," the company said.

Notably, the SUV offers three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid and a 1.5-litre NA petrol with a CNG kit. Transmission choices include: 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT and e-CVT. It also offers an all-wheel drivetrain with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

In terms of features, it comes with signature twin LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, USB charging, and a 360-degree camera.