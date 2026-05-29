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NewsAutoToyota launches Urban Cruiser Ebella EV at Rs 23.60 lakh - Check features, specs and more
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Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Ebella EV at Rs 23.60 lakh - Check features, specs and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Toyota has finally launched the Urban Cruiser Ebella in India, with the top-end variant priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the lower two variants, E1 and E2, are yet to be announced.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Ebella EV at Rs 23.60 lakh - Check features, specs and moreToyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Toyota has finally announced the price of its all-electric SUV, the Ebella, in India after showcasing it earlier this year, in January. The top-spec E3 variant has been launched at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have already been open since January 2026. The Ebella is essentially Toyota's version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and comes with a 61kWh battery pack in the top trim, offering a claimed driving range of 543km on a full charge.

The electric SUV will be offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3. However, Toyota has currently revealed the price only for the fully-loaded E3 trim. Prices of the lower E1 and E2 variants are expected to be announced later. Interestingly, the top-spec Ebella costs Rs 3.60 lakh more than the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery-as-a-service
Just like the e-Vitara, Toyota will also offer the Ebella with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. However, the company is yet to share detailed pricing and subscription plans for the battery service model. 

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Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?

Performance and range
The Toyota Ebella E3 comes equipped with a front-mounted electric motor that generates 172bhp of maximum power and 193Nm of peak torque. It offers a claimed range of 543km. The Ebella E1 will get a smaller 49kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 440km.

Features
In terms of features, the electric SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, JBL audio system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, 12-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, reclining and 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and more.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India set to raise car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June

Colour options
The Toyota Ebella is available in five monotone colour options: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey. It also gets 4 dual-tone colour options, all available with the black roof.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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