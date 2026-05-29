Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Ebella EV at Rs 23.60 lakh - Check features, specs and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Toyota has finally announced the price of its all-electric SUV, the Ebella, in India after showcasing it earlier this year, in January. The top-spec E3 variant has been launched at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have already been open since January 2026. The Ebella is essentially Toyota's version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and comes with a 61kWh battery pack in the top trim, offering a claimed driving range of 543km on a full charge.

The electric SUV will be offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3. However, Toyota has currently revealed the price only for the fully-loaded E3 trim. Prices of the lower E1 and E2 variants are expected to be announced later. Interestingly, the top-spec Ebella costs Rs 3.60 lakh more than the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery-as-a-service

Just like the e-Vitara, Toyota will also offer the Ebella with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. However, the company is yet to share detailed pricing and subscription plans for the battery service model.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?

Performance and range

The Toyota Ebella E3 comes equipped with a front-mounted electric motor that generates 172bhp of maximum power and 193Nm of peak torque. It offers a claimed range of 543km. The Ebella E1 will get a smaller 49kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 440km.

Features

In terms of features, the electric SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, JBL audio system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, 12-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, reclining and 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and more.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India set to raise car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June

Colour options

The Toyota Ebella is available in five monotone colour options: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey. It also gets 4 dual-tone colour options, all available with the black roof.